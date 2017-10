A manslaughter charge has been laid in the death of a man who was discovered unresponsive outside of a Clearwater River Dene Nation home in August.

La Loche RCMP were responding to a break-in call when they found 41-year-old Bradley Scott Lemaigre.

Lemaigre was unresponsive and was later declared dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested a 29-year-old man Clearwater River man and charged him.

Both the accused and Lemaigre are from Clearwater River.

The investigation is ongoing.