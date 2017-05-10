A school on a southeast Saskatchewan First Nation was under lockdown on Wednesday when a man with a knife entered the building.

Kamsack RCMP responded to a complaint of a man brandishing a knife at the Chief Gabriel School on the Coté First Nation at 9 a.m. CST.

Officers found the man on the roof of the school. He came down at 10:30 a.m.and was taken into custody without incident.

Kamsack Fire and EMS were present on scene.

No staff or students were physically injured, but for safety reasons, school officials initiated their lockdown procedures.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said they have no other information to release about the man and any relationship he may have to Chief Gabriel School.