Regina police are looking for a man with a hammer who's a suspect in a car-jacking and a store robbery.

The two incidents happened Thursday over a few minutes around 8 p.m.

In the first, someone with a hammer went up to a person just after they parked their car on the 300 block of Broad St. and demanded they get out of it. The suspect then took off in the vehicle. Nobody was hurt.

Then a few minutes later, a business on the 400 block of Broad St. N. was robbed by someone with a hammer.

Police, who didn't name the business, say the suspect and the vehicle matched up in both incidents.

Another robbery Friday morning

Meanwhile, police are also investigating another armed robbery that happened about 3 a.m. Friday in the south end of the city.



Two males wearing dark clothing, and one armed with a knife, entered a business and demanded money.

Police didn't name the business but it's located on the 3900 block of Albert St.

They went to an office area where they stole an unknown amount of cash. Nobody was injured.

There's no indication the third robbery was connected to the other two.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.