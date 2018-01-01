Regina police used a Taser while arresting a 31-year-old Regina man who was allegedly seen carrying a knife late on New Year's Eve.

Officers say they saw the man carrying the weapon at the corner of Fifth Avenue and McTavish Street.

When police approached the man, they say he covered his face, reached for the knife and didn't listen to police commands.

An officer then used a Taser on the 31-year-old and he was arrested after what police described as a "brief physical altercation."

The man was checked out at the scene and in hospital before being taken into custody.

He faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

He will appear at provincial court in Regina on Feb. 12, 2018.