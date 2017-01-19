Regina police say they used a Taser electrical weapon on a man Wednesday night as they were arresting him.

It happened after they arrived at a home on Hanbidge Crescent, in the Normanview area, at around 10:15 p.m. CST.

The officers had a warrant for his arrest. He tried to slam the door shut, then opened the door and tried to rush at them, the police service said.

Police say both officers fired their Tasers at him, but only one hit its mark.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital.

Police are required to report any time one of their officers uses a Taser in the line of duty.

There was no immediate word on charges.