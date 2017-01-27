A 22-year-old man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Regina's south end Thursday night.

Police were called to Deergrove Crescent in Whitmore Park just after 8 p.m. CST. People nearby said they had heard shots fired and a fight at a house on the street.

Shortly after, police got another call saying a man who had been shot was at a home on the 900 block of Shannon Road nearby.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.

Karla Mann lives next to the home where the shooting took place. She did not hear gunshots but said the sirens and police cruisers were alarming.

"It's scary. It feels like this is such a quiet neighbourhood. It's kind of upsetting that this is happening in the south end," said Mann.

Many residents on Deergrove Crescent have been there for decades and to their recollection no shooting or crime like this has ever taken place on their block.

But resident Luc Lemoine said he has complained to the city several times about concerns over safety in the neighbourhood.

Neighbours say the Deergrove Crescent home in question is being used as a rooming house, with a number of unrelated people living there.

Mann said she was aware that next door was a rental property but since residents came and went so often she was not sure who lived there.

"It's worrying but I think it's a singular incident," said Linda Michaud, who has lived on the crescent for two years.

Across from the rental property there is a daycare. Even with police tape still sequestering off part of the road, parents were dropping their kids off.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crimestoppers.