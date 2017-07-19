A Weyburn, Sask., man has been sentenced to serve three years in prison after driving impaired in January and getting into a car crash that killed a woman.

Daphne Schmidt was killed in a collision with Wade Michael Ganje's truck near Southey, Sask., north of Regina on Jan. 21. Three other people riding with Schmidt were injured as well.

Schmidt, 40, was a mother of two, and was about to become a grandmother. She was also a child-care worker at Kids First daycare in Regina, which was closed just days after her death.

Ganje, 34, was facing more than a dozen charges in relation to the crash but pleaded guilty to two, for which he was sentenced on Monday in Regina provincial court. All other charges were stayed.

Ganje was found guilty of impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over .08 causing death, for which he was sentenced to 45 months, less remand time. This leaves him with 36 months to serve.

He will also be subject to a five-year driving prohibition.

Ganje was also sentenced for impaired operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over .08 causing bodily harm, having injured one of Schmidt's children in the collision. For this, he was ordered to serve nine months within the 36 months he will already be serving.