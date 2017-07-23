A 55-year-old male patient named Gordon Merrick is missing from the Saskatchewan Hospital mental health facility in North Battleford, Sask.

The man should not be approached, but police have no reason to believe he poses a direct threat to the public, according to an RCMP news release.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing 180 pounds He has brown eyes, black hair, a goatee and wears glasses, the release said.

The man is said to have stated he wanted to visit family. He may be hitchhiking to Regina, where his family lives, the release said.

He was last seen near Highway 16 on the east side of North Battleford.

Police are asking anyone who sees the man or has any information to call the Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, or in an emergency dial 9-1-1.