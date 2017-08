A 45-year-old man is missing from the community of Gravelbourg, Sask., about 100 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw.

Sung Kyu Huh was last seen Wednesday evening in Gravelbourg.

He is five feet eight inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Gravelbourg RCMP believe he may be travelling in a grey 2002 Toyota 4-Runner with the Saskatchewan licence plate 376 HTC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gravelbourg RCMP at (306) 648-4350.