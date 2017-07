A 52-year-old cyclist was sent to hospital after being involved in an accident with a vehicle on Arens Road in Regina Saturday.

His injuries are non-life threatening, according to a Regina Police Service news release.

Police responded to the scene just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning. After evidence was gathered, the driver of the vehicle was charged with fail to yield the right of way when making a left turn, the release said.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.