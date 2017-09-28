A police suspect found himself out on a limb Wednesday afternoon — and stayed there for hours.

Regina police said officers attended the 700 block of Garnet St. where a man they were looking for had climbed a tree.

Starting at around 11:45 a.m., crisis negotiators and other police gathered around the scene.

The suspect was said to be involved in a stolen vehicle incident.

Earlier in the day, police began following the suspect, who was driving a motor vehicle. He then exited the vehicle and got on a bicycle. Police said he ditched the bicycle and climbed a nearby tree when he realized authorities were following him.

The suspect was armed with a screwdriver and spent close to five hours in his perch.

The suspect was coaxed out of the tree around 4:30 p.m..

No one was injured and no force was used, police said.

The man was taken into custody. There's no word yet on charges.