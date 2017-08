A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. CST, Regina police were called to a residence on the 1000 block of Argyle Street for report of a man stabbed.

There, they found the 23-year-old man and then called EMS, who transported him to hospital.

The scene is currently being held by police and the man is in hospital

The investigation is ongoing.