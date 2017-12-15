An man has been taken into custody after a shooting in Dillon, Sask. put the community on alert Thursday night.

On Friday evening, police said in a release that Dillon RCMP, with the assistance of Meadow Lake Police Dog Services and the "F" Division Emergency Response Team (ERT), located and arrested the man without incident.

Police had responded to a complaint of an injured man suffering apparent gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. CST on Thursday. The victim was in stable condition and was being treated in Saskatoon, according to family members.

Buffalo River Dene Nation community members had been asked to stay inside with doors locked while police looked for the shooter.

Police said there would be more details on Monday.

Dillon is located 447 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.