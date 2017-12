A 32-year-old pedestrian died on Regina's Ring Road after being hit by a semi-trailer Friday night, police say.

Police were called at about 7:10 p.m. CST and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes just south of Arcola Avenue.

No charges have been laid.

The road was closed for about four hours while the Regina Police Service traffic unit processed the scene of the accident.