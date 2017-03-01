An 18-year-old man has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in connection with a crash two years ago on Regina's Ring Road.

Youth court judge Leslie Halliday released her decision on Tuesday.

Court heard that on March 13, 2015, the man's car veered off the road, crossed the ditch, and then went into the path of oncoming traffic.

Saeed Warraich, 49, was in another car and was killed.

Several other people were injured. The man was also found guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He was 16 at the time of the crash and his name cannot be made public. He said he was having an engine emergency and took the keys out of his car as a result.

The judge didn't believe his story.

"She didn't accept that the keys were removed because the car was overheating," said Crown prosecutor Ryan Snyder.

"But of course once the keys were removed, the steering wheel locks — the Ring Road curves to the left, the car continues in a straight line through the ditch, into the other lanes and kills Mr. Warraich and injures his passenger."

"Her Honour said that even if she had accepted that the car was overheating, the solution to that problem, of course, isn't to remove the keys from the ignition when you're barreling down the Ring Road at highway speeds."

Snyder says the Crown will be asking for a sentence in custody for the teenager.