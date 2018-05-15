RCMP calls death of man found in slough on Onion Lake Cree Nation suspicious

Onion Lake RCMP is calling the death man was found dead in a slough at Onion Lake Cree Nation suspicious.

RCMP was called to Nine Mile Road Monday afternoon by a passerby who saw a body about one kilometre south of the Chief Taylor Road intersection, according to a news release.

Officers and EMS personnel located the man submerged in the water just off the west side of the road. The man was already dead at the time.



The man has been identified. RCMP is in the process of notifying his family, the release said.

Major crimes is now investigating how and when the man died and became submerged in the slough. The man's death has been classified as suspicious.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is about 50 km north of Lloydminster.