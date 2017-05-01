The Regina Police Service has ruled the death of a Regina man on Garnet Street a homicide, making it Regina's first of 2017.

Daniel Richard Dipaolo, 51, was found dead by emergency crews on Saturday.

Police were dispatched at 5:40 a.m. CST to a house on the 700 block of Garnet Street for a report of an injured male.

RPS and EMS found the man dead in the home. Police immediately secured the scene and requested the coroner.

Dipaolo's family members have been notified of his death.

The Regina Police Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Regina Police Service at 307-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).