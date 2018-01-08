A 40-year-old man is facing 12 charges after Regina police found several different types of drugs, as well as credit cards and cash, following a traffic stop on Saturday night.

Police pulled over a "suspicious" vehicle on St. John Street, near 13th Avenue, around 10:40 p.m. CST.

Police located seven different types of drugs, as well as cash and credit cards with different names.

The drugs included heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphine, gabapentin, ritalin and dilaudid.

The suspect is facing possession charges in connection with each drug. In addition, he faces five counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man appeared in court Monday morning.