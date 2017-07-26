A young Saskatchewan man is at large after escaping from the Turnor Lake RCMP Detachment on Tuesday.

Gavin Montgrand, 19, escaped custody at about 1:20 p.m., police said.

Montgrande is from Turnor Lake, which is 400 km northwest of La Ronge, but may be in the Saskatoon or Prince Albert areas, police say.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of escaping lawful custody.

Montgrand is described as an Indigenous man with a medium complexion and dark hair. He is about six feet tall and has a recent scar with stitches on the right side of his face above his cheekbone.



Montgrand was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweater, black high top running shoes and a carrying a bag.

RCMP said they do not believe Montgrand poses a threat to the general public, but he should not be approached.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts are asked to contact the Turnor Lake RCMP at 1-306-894-4420 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.