Rob McLeod and his dog, Davy the whippet, are setting out to break their own world record for throwing and catching a flying disc in Regina on Saturday.

McLeod, who's also known as "Frisbee Rob," will be at Douglas Park at noon attempting to best the current Guinness canine MTA — or "maximum time aloft" — record, which he and Davy previously set at 10.56 seconds.

To break that record — which is also a World Flying Disc Federation record — McLeod will aim for the longest throw that Davy is still able to catch.

The record is determined by three timers measuring the total time from when McLeod releases the disc to when Davy catches it.

McLeod and Davy, from Calgary, Alta., set the current record on Oct. 12, 2014. The previous record of 10.14 seconds was set in 2003.

Although McLeod had already secured six Guinness World Records, this is the first time he's attempting to break one of his own records.

"As long as there is some wind … I'm super-confident I can do it," he told CBC News.

In total, McLeod will get 15 throw attempts.

"Otherwise you could go for 50 or 60 attempts and that's not safe for the dog at all," he said.

This event is free for all ages.