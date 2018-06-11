Emerald Park man, 60, dead after crash south of Regina

A 60-year-old Emerald Park, Sask., man is dead after his motorcycle and a semi truck collided early Sunday morning near the community of Estlin, Sask, according to RCMP.

The driver of the semi, from Estevan, Sask., was uninjured.

The semi truck was southbound and the motorcycle was northbound on Highway 6 just south of the Highway 306 junction, RCMP said.

Traffic had been detoured on gravel roads in the area for around 12 hours. The highway reopened Sunday evening.

Estlin is about 20 kilometres southeast of Regina.