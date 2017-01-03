The RCMP has new information about a day-long standoff in Swift Current, Sask., this week, but stress that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police say they set up outside a home on Cowie Crescent to arrest a 32-year-old man that RCMP said is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drug charges.

Officers believed there were guns in the home and so they called in the RCMP's Emergency Response Team to help them secure the perimeter around the home.

By 4:35 p.m. CST, a man and a woman surrendered to police without incident. But it took another three hours for the man police were looking for to surrender. He was arrested inside the home.

The 32-year-old now faces a number of drug charges from an incident last month, and was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The RCMP said there were no shots fired in this incident but what they would not say is whether guns were found inside the home.