A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police attempted to arrest him Monday in Prince Albert.

On the evening of Oct. 16, officers were at an apartment on the 900 block of Central Avenue to serve court documents.

In the hallway of the building, they recognized a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

He was allegedly uncooperative with police and fled when officers attempted arrest him in a nearby alley.

After a struggle with officers, the man was eventually brought under control and taken into custody.

The Christopher Lake, Sask. man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and breaching probation.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.