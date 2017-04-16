A man is facing a number of charges after police say he stole a car with a child in the back seat last November.

Police came in contact with the man on Saturday through an investigation which was unrelated to the theft of the car.

The 20-year-old man had several outstanding warrants and has now been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The car was abandoned five kilometres from where it was stolen on 13th Avenue in the Cathedral neighbourhood. At the time, police believe the man abandoned the vehicle when he realized the child was in it.

The man has been charged with two counts of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.

The man will make his first court appearance Monday.