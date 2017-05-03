A 34-year-old Regina man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after being arrested on Monday.

The man was wanted on a warrant for an alleged breach of a Conditional Sentence Order when police saw him in the city.

Officers followed the man and approached him in a business in the 300 block of North McCarthy Boulevard.

Police took him into custody without incident and, when they searched him, found substances believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine.

A vehicle used by the suspect was also searched, where officers found evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

The suspect made his first court appearance on the new charges in Provincial Court on May 2.