RCMP have charged Anthony Mitsuing with first-degree murder in the death of a 28-year-old on Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

Jordan Sandfly's body was found earlier this week outdoors on the Saskatchewan First Nation.

Mitsuing, 32, is from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation. Both men were known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Sandfly's death.



An autopsy on Sandfly's body is scheduled to take place in Regina this morning.

Mitsuing is set to appear in court today as well.