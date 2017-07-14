A man has been arrested after a fight broke out in Moose Jaw, Sask., followed by a stabbing Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. CST, police heard that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital.

When they arrived at the scene of the incident, the suspect had ran off.

For the next several hours, police searched the city for the man. He was eventually found in a hotel on Main Street and Thatcher Drive.

A police dog managed to find a knife and the accused's personal items.

Charges of aggravated assault are pending. He'll make his first court appearance this morning.