An ordinary traffic stop led to the arrest of a 73-year-old man and a subsequent drug bust last week.

A total 27 grams of crack cocaine and 23 firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, were seized during an early morning search warrant on Feb. 18.

It started north of Gravelbourg on Highway 58. On the night of Feb. 17, the man was pulled over by the Gravelbourg RCMP for having a burnt-out tail light.

Once pulled over, the man was arrested under the alcohol and gaming regulations act for allegedly having open alcohol in his vehicle. Police said the following search of the vehicle yielded 6.6 grams of crack cocaine and a considerable amount of money.

The morning after the traffic stop, Gravelbourg RCMP and officers from the Pontiex detachment executed a search warrant on the man's home.

During their search officers allegedly found 27.3 grams of crack cocaine and 23 firearms that were improperly stored and seized. Police said one of the weapons was a sawed-off shotgun, which is a prohibited weapon.

The man is facing the following charges:

One count of resist arrest, Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.

Two counts of unsafe storage of firearms, Section 86(2) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of prohibited weapon, Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, Section 88(2) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of cocaine, Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The 73-year-old man will appear in Provincial Court in Assiniboia on April 13.