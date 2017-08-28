A man from Deschambault Lake, Sask., is facing seven charges after allegedly shooting off a gun last week.

On Aug. 20 at about 1:30 p.m. CST, RCMP responded to Deschambault Lake First Nation, which is about 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, after multiple complaints of a firearm being discharged.

During the response, an officer fired his weapon. In a press release issued last week, RCMP said a man suffered a gunshot wound and received medical attention at the local nursing station.

A different 31-year-old man was arrested at home.

He is facing multiple gun-related charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of firearm and assault with weapon.

He was also under a probation order at the time of his arrest.

The Saskatoon Police Service has been asked to do an external review after the officer fired his weapon.

The officer was reassigned to administrative duties.