The area around the 1100 block Garnet is blocked off after a 21-year-old was shot early this morning.

Police were sent to the area after receiving a report of a weapons offence in the area around 5:15 a.m. CST. Once at the scene police found the man critically injured with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. At this time there is no update on the man's condition.

There is no suspect in custody at this time and the police are asking for the public's help providing information.

Police are diverting traffic around the area.

It would appear this is the second shooting in as many days in Regina.