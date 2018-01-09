Two people in Regina are facing a combined 14 attempted murder charges following a Regina Police Service investigation into an incident which occurred mid-November.

Police were called to a house in the 600 block of Montague Street on Nov. 17 just before 4 a.m. CST.

Three people, two men and a woman, were taken to hospital, some with stabbing wounds and others with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, four more victims were located. Those four had been in the residence at the time of the incident but had left before police or EMS arrived.

Eventually, two suspects were identified. A 23-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 14 and a 17-year-old was arrested on Dec. 20. Each faces seven attempted murder charges, as well as a break and enter charge.



The 23-year-old appeared in court on these charges on Dec. 15 and the youth made his first court appearance in court on Dec. 21.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.