Moose Jaw Police Service has charged a 69-year-old man with sexual exploitation charges after a two-week investigation.

The man was charged with sexual exploitation and communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services with someone under 18 years of age.

He has been released on bail with conditions of no-contact with the victim. He has also been ordered not to communicate with any females under the age of 18.

His first court appearance will be on Feb. 26.