A 37-year-old man is facing 10 charges following a Regina Police Service investigation into the unlawful possession and unauthorized use of credit and debit cards.

The charges are related to five different stolen credit and debit cards and 40 transactions at businesses around Regina.

The suspect faces five charges of theft under $5,000 and five charges of possession of stolen credit cards. He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday on the theft charges and again on Friday on the other charges.

The Regina Police Service says it has seen an increase recently in thefts related to using the "tap" function on debit and credit cards.

The tap function allows people to complete transactions by placing the card against a point-of-sale rather than entering an PIN.

Merchants and consumers find it convenient, but so do thieves, the police service said in a news release.

"In Regina, many of these cases start with credit/debit cards stolen from wallets left in vehicles. The vehicles are often left unlocked by their owners. Typically, the suspect(s) use the tap function on these stolen credit/debit cards to make unauthorized purchases in stores," the release stated.

"After the fact, police are often able to obtain surveillance video from these businesses, but the images alone do not identify the suspect(s) involved. Even when police can identify a suspect, it does not undo the victimization."