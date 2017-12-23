Erin MacAulay Davalos is proving you can make a difference across the world from a home in Saskatchewan.

The Regina mother is the founder of Mamas 4 Mamas and has been recognized for the organization's work to support maternal and infant health projects around the world.

On Saturday night, a benefit concert will be held in Regina for the second year to support the group's projects.

While people came for the music, MacAulay Davalos said they were really part of something bigger.

"It's really amazing to be able to say that the donations made by people in Saskatchewan, people in Regina, people who come to our concerts, have literally saved lives," said MacAulay Davalos, who was recently named a CBC Future 40 winner.

An eye-opening moment

MacAulay Davalos has long been passionate about international development, having been a front-line volunteer in developing countries, including work in a public hospital maternity ward in Honduras.

It was there she had an experience that highlighted the challenges women face in developing countries, where they may not have the same ability as Canadian women to access, or ask for, the services they need or want.

She recalled being next to a woman giving birth and being attended by a doctor who had a policy favouring episiotomy — a surgical incision of the perineum and the posterior vaginal wall intended to quickly enlarge the opening for the baby to pass through.

"She was screaming, 'No, no, I don't want it,' and she was literally trying to push the doctor's hands away and he was coming at her with the scissors," MacAulay Davalos said.

It was a struggle to stay quiet and continue supporting the woman without undermining the doctor and risking the loss of her hospital privileges, she said.

Erin MacAulay Davalos and her friend Mia in Mozambique. (mamas4mamas.ca)

"I felt the need — like, I wanted to cry and I'm not even a crier," she said. "But in that moment, I had to be strong for the woman and not try to show what I was thinking inside, so that was a tough moment."

'They really did make an impact'

She noted that after becoming a mother it became harder to drop everything to travel abroad to help support other women, but she didn't let that stop her from pursuing her passion.

"This was my way to continue working in that field and on my own terms," she said of founding Mamas 4 Mamas to support international mothers.

The group provides scholarships and education for nursing students, as well as partnering with the charity Life for African Mothers to deliver medications to treat hemorrhage after delivery. Its third focus is on volunteers on the ground, serving under-resourced communities.

Saturday night's concert features performers Andino Suns and Scott Richmond, and while people will come to enjoy the music, MacAulay Davalos explained a small part of the evening involves talking about the group's goals and what it has accomplished with the help of people buying tickets or silent auction items.

"So they can walk away knowing that not only did they get a great night of music, but that they really did make an impact."

The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. CST at The Exchange.