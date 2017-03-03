A faulty electrical system sparked the fire that claimed the life of one man last month, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.

The Feb. 25 blaze began in the basement of the home on on the 1700 block of Connaught Street.

The man who died in the fire did not receive an early warning of the fire because the smoke detector in the home was not maintained, investigators say.

They have deemed the fire unintentional, as it was caused by a malfunctioning electrical system.

Investigators have determined the fire was unintentional and caused by a malfunction in the electrical distribution system. (Brad Bellegarde/CBC)

Fire crews responded within five minutes of the call and were able to get the fire under control. The man's body was discovered soon after when they conducted their search of the home.

Regina Fire and Protective Services encourages the public to maintain and test smoke alarms regularly, and reminds people that a working smoke alarm can provide the warning needed to escape a fast-spreading fire.