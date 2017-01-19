The City of Regina plans to use some of the federal government's birthday money for spray pads.

The city wants to spend $500,000 on rehabilitating pads in Gocki Park, Maple Ridge Park, Parkridge Park and Rick Hansen Optimist Park — with Ottawa splitting the costs.

According to an administrative report received at a city hall meeting on Wednesday, the four parks "have met their life expectancy or provide very little play value."

The revamp will mean the installation of new spray elements.

The city has 15 spray parks, but says some of them are past their prime and in need of an upgrade. (Neil Cochrane/CBC)

The federal money comes from the Canada 150 community infrastructure program, which ties in with the country's 150th birthday celebrations.

Money from Ottawa is also going to several other city projects, including:

Upgraded lighting in the Murray Balfour, Jack Hamilton, Clarence Mahon and Jack Staples indoor ice arenas ($186,500, with the city matching that amount).

Upgraded lighting at the Lawson Aquatic Centre and the Fieldhouse ($200,000, with the city matching that amount).

City council will have the final say on the projects at a meeting on Jan. 30.