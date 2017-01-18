Saskatoon and Regina are nearly cut down the middle when it comes to opinion on safe injection sites, according to a Mainstreet poll commissioned by Postmedia.

The poll was conducted during the first week of January and asked a random sample of 600 Saskatoon residents and 628 Reginans.

It found that 41 per cent of people opposed a safe injection site and 38 per cent were in favour in Saskatoon. The remaining 21 per cent were unsure.

In Regina, 41 per cent of people were against the idea while 39 per cent were in favour, up one per cent from Saskatoon. The last 20 per cent of those surveyed were unsure.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus four points, 19 times of 20.

"We've seen numerous reports from across the country that recreational drugs are becoming more dangerous," said Quito Maggi, president and CEO of Mainstreet Research.

Despite the spike in drug overdoses, 49 per cent of Saskatoon residents feel there is no difference in the safety of recreational drug use. Fifty-one per cent of Regina residents feel there is no difference as well.

The lowest support for an injection site in Saskatoon came from those between the ages of 35 and 49, at 33 per cent. People between the ages of 18 and 34 were most supportive with 43 per cent approving the idea.

Across the two cities, an average of 35.5 per cent of people were keeping up with fentanyl stories in the news to some extent.