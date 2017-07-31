The aunt of Nadine Machiskinic, an Indigenous woman who died after falling 10 storeys down a laundry chute at Regina's Delta Hotel, will speak at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Delores Stevenson has been highly critical of the investigation into Machiskinic's death, which was ruled as "undetermined" by an inquest earlier this year — contrary to the coroner's initial "accidental" ruling.

Now, more than two years after Machiskinic's death, the RCMP have been tasked with independently reviewing the investigation of her death by the Regina Police Service.

"I don't really have confidence, but I mean I can hope for the best outcome," Stevenson told CBC last week. "I would actually like to see the case reopened."

Delores Stevenson says there are still unanswered questions in the death of her niece0:58

The review was requested by Evan Bray, chief of RPS who told CBC he made the request in response to the criticisms levied by Stevenson and family. Bray said he hopes the review brings comfort to Machiskinic's family.

At one point in the investigation, members of the RPS said for six months they forgot to send toxicological samples taken during Machiskinic's autopsy for testing at an RCMP forensic lab.

Richelle Dubois will also be present at the press conference, as will members of the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism. Dubois is the mother of 14-year-old Haven Dubois who died in May 2015.

Richelle Dubois has been highly critical of the investigation into the death.