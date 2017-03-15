An inquest into the death of Nadine Machiskinic has been scheduled for the end of March.

Machiskinic was found at the bottom of a laundry chute in Regina's Delta Hotel in January 2015.

It was later determined Machiskinic had fallen 10 storeys — but the circumstances of just how that happened have been in question.

​Coroner Brent Gough will preside over the inquest, scheduled for March 27-31.

When an inquest is called, it is to determine who died, when, where and how the death occurred, usually in a case of a sudden and unexpected death.

Recommendations can also be made to the authorities to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.