Shannon Fayant, the principal of Scott Collegiate, stands in her favourite spot in the new mâmawêyatitân centre: one of the building's two gymnasiums. 'Our students are athletic, and there are just so many smiles, and so much hope that comes through that room,' she said. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Grade 12 student Sheyenne Kay is most excited about the building's new cafeteria. She says it gives students a positive place to gather and laugh over the lunch hour. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Scott Collegiate student Cordelle Williams is standing in his favourite space: one of two new recording studios in the school. He 'sees potential musicians in the school' and 'just hope[s] they can show their skills one way or another.' (Rachel Zelniker)

Ceane Dusyk is the aboriginal advocate teacher at Scott Collegiate. He's standing in the building's elders room, which is specially ventilated for ceremonies. 'Our students are wanting to be connected to their culture, and for those who have lost a little bit, having a space they can come to and do ceremony, that is so important.' (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Lisa Oochoo has been with Chili for Children for more than twenty years. She's most excited about the centre's new industrial kitchen, which students will also use to do food services training. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)