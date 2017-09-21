The Morning Edition will broadcast live from the mâmawêyatitân centre in North Central, Regina on Friday September 22. Come join us for stories from the centre, as well as bannock, coffee, and prizes. We'll be at 3355 6th Ave from 6:00 - 8:30.
The Morning Edition is live from Regina's mâmawêyatitân centre in North Central
CBC will bring you the stories behind the mâmawêyatitân centre and the people in the neighbourhood
Rachel Zelniker Posted: Sep 21, 2017 5:30 AM CT Last Updated: Sep 21, 2017 5:30 AM CT
