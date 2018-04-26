Crews battling grass fire in Lumsden Valley

Crews are battling a grass fire in the Lumsden Valley.

It's heading east of the town along the valley.

Reports of the fire north of Regina came in late this afternoon, although it's not clear when it began.

LFD has been dispatched to a grass fire on the east side of Lumsden. —@LumsdenFire

People driving along Highway 11 have reported seeing smoke for kilometres.

Dallas Valley Ranch Camp has moved its horses and human members to safety.

Smoke could be seen billowing over the highway from the fire. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Volunteer crews are tackling the fire. The Regina fire department has also sent out trucks to help.