Skip to Main Content
Crews battling grass fire in Lumsden Valley

Notifications

Crews battling grass fire in Lumsden Valley

People driving along Highway 11 have reported seeing smoke for kilometres.

Fire tracking east from Lumsden

CBC News ·
The fire started late Thursday afternoon. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Crews are battling a grass fire in the Lumsden Valley.

It's heading east of the town along the valley.

Reports of the fire north of Regina came in late this afternoon, although it's not clear when it began.

People driving along Highway 11 have reported seeing smoke for kilometres.

Dallas Valley Ranch Camp has moved its horses and human members to safety.

Smoke could be seen billowing over the highway from the fire. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Volunteer crews are tackling the fire. The Regina fire department has also sent out trucks to help.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us