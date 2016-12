One man has died following a machinery incident in the Rural Municipality of Lumsden.

Southey RCMP and Regina's fire department responded to a report of a Bobcat falling through ice into a body of water on private property at approximately 1:35 p.m. CST on Wednesday.

The RCMP's underwater investigation unit assisted in the search. The body of the 33-year-old driver was located this morning.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious.