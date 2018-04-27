Massive grass fire sweeps across Lumsden Valley
Thursday's blaze burned for several hours in the area
Firefighters were kept busy into the night as they battled a blaze which tore through the dry Lumsden Valley on Thursday.
The massive blaze burned about 800 acres of land, according to the Chief of the Lumsden Fire Department.
"That was definitely a big one," said Chief Jeff Carey, a fire department veteran of 25 years.
The volunteer fire department was dispatched just after 4:00 p.m. CST, and Carey said the conditions were telling of what was to come.
The fire was intense, he said, because of the extremely dry grass and the howling winds that fuelled the fire.
Furthermore, it was burning near several acerages and the landscape made some areas inaccessible.
"I think there were six places that were definitely threatened."
"It was pretty close, it was close to being a loss."
The Lumsden Fire Department was assisted by crews from Regina and Craven, as well as locals and passersby. Carey said the turnout was incredible.
"I couldn't even guess a number of how many stopped," he said.
The extra help from civilians was particularly important to the firefighters.
The fire was brought under control about seven hours after crews were dispatched. Carey said he's sure everyone is tired today, but the work isn't over.
The department will patrol the area on Friday keeping an eye on smouldering hot spots and cleaning up. They'll also hope for more favourable weather.
No injuries have been reported and the cause is still unknown.
The large grass fire isn't the first of the season. Last Sunday, crews responded to a fire near the Wascana Valley Trails.
It took firefighters about two and a half hours to control the fire, which eventually burned about 12 hectares of grassland, or 25 to 30 acres.