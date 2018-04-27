Massive grass fire sweeps across Lumsden Valley

Firefighters were kept busy into the night as they battled a blaze which tore through the dry Lumsden Valley on Thursday.

The massive blaze burned about 800 acres of land, according to the Chief of the Lumsden Fire Department.

"That was definitely a big one," said Chief Jeff Carey, a fire department veteran of 25 years.

The volunteer fire department was dispatched just after 4:00 p.m. CST, and Carey said the conditions were telling of what was to come.

Smoke hung low in the Lumsden Valley on Thursday night as grass fire spread through the area. (Glenn Reid/CBC) "It's what we call a cross over, where the humidity is lower than the temperature, so we knew conditions would not be good," he said.

The fire was intense, he said, because of the extremely dry grass and the howling winds that fuelled the fire.

Furthermore, it was burning near several acerages and the landscape made some areas inaccessible.

"I think there were six places that were definitely threatened."

Fire fighters and civilians battled fire in the Lumsden Valley Thursday night. (Glenn Reid/CBC) Carey said a garage was lost, along with a few sheds. He said the siding was melted on one building but it could have been worse.

"It was pretty close, it was close to being a loss."

The Lumsden Fire Department was assisted by crews from Regina and Craven, as well as locals and passersby. Carey said the turnout was incredible.

"I couldn't even guess a number of how many stopped," he said.

The extra help from civilians was particularly important to the firefighters.

Smoke could be seen billowing over the highway from the fire. (Michael Lam/Twitter) "It allows them to maybe take a second and get a rest, when they know there's some local volunteers that have come to help out, and they can catch a breath."

The fire was brought under control about seven hours after crews were dispatched. Carey said he's sure everyone is tired today, but the work isn't over.

The department will patrol the area on Friday keeping an eye on smouldering hot spots and cleaning up. They'll also hope for more favourable weather.

Regina firefighters survey a large grass fire near Lumsden, Sask. on Saturday. (Terry Lazarou/Submitted) "We had snow a week ago and even in shaded bush areas it's crispy dry so we do need some moisture."

No injuries have been reported and the cause is still unknown.

The large grass fire isn't the first of the season. Last Sunday, crews responded to a fire near the Wascana Valley Trails.

It took firefighters about two and a half hours to control the fire, which eventually burned about 12 hectares of grassland, or 25 to 30 acres.