Love of music and friendships goes Bach and Beyond for long-time Regina music store

As he closed the doors for the last time at Bach and Beyond on Thursday evening, Frank Theofan couldn't help but feel conflicting emotions.

"It was very bittersweet," said Theofan, who has owned the Regina music store for more than 25 years.

While he looked forward to having some time to himself in retirement — and wouldn't miss the stress of running a business — he also felt sadness as he left.

"I thought I was letting a lot of people down, a lot of organizations down. And I'm going to miss a lot of friends that I made," he said.

Theofan's been in the music retail business for close to 40 years. He had worked in the autobody industry, but spun off in a different direction at the age of 32, when he decided to start a Sam the Record Man franchise in Regina.

"It's nice you can make a living off something you love," he noted.

When he opened Bach and Beyond in 1991, there were considerably more record stores in the city. He noted those numbers whittled down with the passage of time and the advent of the internet and digital music.

But he's always maintained there are two things that small, independent businesses can offer customers, and that's knowledge and good service, going the extra mile to help people.

Musical detective work

He recalled one time when an elderly lady came in after the death of her husband, looking for a Celtic song that her husband had loved and used to sing often.

I put it on to play it for her and she just broke into tears, and was so grateful. - Frank Theofan, business owner

It took a bit of musical detective work, but Theofan tracked down a song with the right name on vinyl, and the woman came in to listen.

"I put it on to play it for her and she just broke into tears, and was so grateful."

It's moments like that, connecting people with the love of music and memories, that Theofan described as purely fulfilling.

Bach and Beyond was opened in 1991, but owner Frank Theofan says it's time for him to slow down, and he's closing the business. (Bach and Beyond/Facebook)

From regulars to stars, all share love of music

Over the years, there were plenty of well-known names that would drop by to shop and chat with Theofan.

Whether he was dealing with star Roughriders' quarterback Kent Austin, hometown rock and blues singer Colin James, or the elderly woman looking for her husband's favourite song, it didn't matter to him — the common denominator was always music.

And that joy of music will be something that continues. Theofan notes he's been collecting records since he was 14, and has amassed "thousands" of records that fill his basement.

Some of the tunes he hasn't heard in years will be the soundtrack to his retirement.

"I can sit back and just crank it, and listen."