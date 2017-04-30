Yann Martel and Louise Bernice Halfe were among the winners at Saturday's Saskatchewan Book Awards in Regina.
Bernice Halfe's latest book of poetry, Burning in this Midnight Dream, received three prizes.
Two went to her personally — the Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award and the Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award — while the third, the Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award, was awarded to her publisher, Croteau Books.
Bernice Halfe's collection of poems explored her feelings and experiences as a survivor of a residential school in Alberta. She now lives outside Saskatoon.
Familiar name
Life of Pi author Yann Martel's latest novel, The High Mountains of Portugal, nabbed two awards: Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award and the City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award.
Martel's book connects three novellas spanning several decades and all taking place in titular Portugal.
This marks the first time Martel, who lives in Saskatoon, has received a Saskatchewan Book Award.
The awards were presented at a ceremony at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre Saturday night.
Full list of winners in all 14 categories
Awards for Writers
Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award
The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House)
Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award
New Albion by Dwayne Brenna (Coteau Books)
University of Saskatchewan Non-Fiction Award
A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers)
Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award
Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books)
O'Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award
Along Comes a Wolfe by Angie Counios and David Gane (Your Nickel's Worth Publishing)
Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award
Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books)
Young Adult Literature Award
The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press)
City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award
The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House)
City of Regina Book Award
Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press)
Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award
No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience by Bohdan S. Kordan (McGill Queen's University Press)
Prix du livre français
La voix de mon père by Madeleine Blais-Dahlem (Éditions de la nouvelle plume)
Awards for Publishers
Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award
University of Regina Press for Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot
Advancing Education Award for Publishing in Education
University of Regina Press for Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets
Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award
Coteau Books for Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.