Yann Martel and Louise Bernice Halfe were among the winners at Saturday's Saskatchewan Book Awards in Regina.

Bernice Halfe's latest book of poetry, Burning in this Midnight Dream, received three prizes.

Two went to her personally — the Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award and the Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award — while the third, the Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award, was awarded to her publisher, Croteau Books.

Bernice Halfe's collection of poems explored her feelings and experiences as a survivor of a residential school in Alberta. She now lives outside Saskatoon.

Familiar name

Life of Pi author Yann Martel's latest novel, The High Mountains of Portugal, nabbed two awards: Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award and the City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award.

The cover of Yann Martel's latest book, The High Mountains of Portugal. (mcnallyrobinson.com)

Martel's book connects three novellas spanning several decades and all taking place in titular Portugal.

This marks the first time Martel, who lives in Saskatoon, has received a Saskatchewan Book Award.

The awards were presented at a ceremony at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre Saturday night.

Full list of winners in all 14 categories

Awards for Writers

Regina Public Library Book of the Year Award

The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House)

Muslims for Peace and Justice Fiction Award

New Albion by Dwayne Brenna (Coteau Books)

University of Saskatchewan Non-Fiction Award

A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905 by Bill Waiser (Fifth House Publishers)

Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award

Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books)

O'Reilly Insurance and The Co-operators First Book Award

Along Comes a Wolfe by Angie Counios and David Gane (Your Nickel's Worth Publishing)

Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award

Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe (Coteau Books)

Young Adult Literature Award

The Pain Eater by Beth Goobie (Second Story Press)

City of Saskatoon and Public Library Saskatoon Book Award

The High Mountains of Portugal by Yann Martel (Penguin Random House)

City of Regina Book Award

Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot (University of Regina Press)

Jennifer Welsh Scholarly Writing Award

No Free Man: Canada, the Great War, and the Enemy Alien Experience by Bohdan S. Kordan (McGill Queen's University Press)

Prix du livre français

La voix de mon père by Madeleine Blais-Dahlem (Éditions de la nouvelle plume)

Awards for Publishers

Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport Publishing Award

University of Regina Press for Towards a Prairie Atonement by Trevor Herriot

Advancing Education Award for Publishing in Education

University of Regina Press for Measures of Astonishment: Poets on Poetry presented by the League of Canadian Poets

Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award

Coteau Books for Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe