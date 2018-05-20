$2.5M lottery winnings up for grabs in Regina

Two people on the Prairies have scored a $5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot — with one of the winning tickets being purchased in Saskatchewan.

The six winning numbers — 14, 15, 28, 34, 38 and 44 — were drawn May 19.

The two winners, who purchased their tickets in Calgary and Regina, will each get $2.5 million.

The guaranteed prize draw worth $1 million was won by someone in Ontario.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw, worth approximately $5 million, will take place on May 23.