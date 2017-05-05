As a professional photographer and videographer, Ben Halsall knows how terrifying it would be to lose an SD card.

That's why he's going the extra mile to track down the owners of a card he found.

Halsall says he was recently sorting through his own stack of cards when he noticed one with photographs that didn't belong to him, but rather a family with kids.

He doesn't remember exactly where he found the card, but guesses it could have been at the University of Regina, which is where he teaches, or at a school where he hosted an event.

Regardless, the card has 177 pictures of a family with four kids with memories of them playing hockey and ice skating.

Lost SD card found in Regina #YQR #SK #saskatchewan (can't remember if it was @uofregina or at a school) Let me know if you know who it is. pic.twitter.com/wmKYuTeoL8 — @benhalsall

"If I'd lost an SD card like this I'd be upset," he said Friday.

"There are pictures there that can't be replaced of kids before their teens who are opening up Christmas gifts."

Halsall recently shared some of the card's photos on his Facebook page, with kids' faces blurred, and on his own professional site/

So far, no one has contacted him.

"You hear of SD cards being found all around the world where people posted a few pictures, so I kind of took that lead," said Halsall.

"I just thought I'd see if we could find them."

The last photo on the card was taken in April 2015

Halsall says anyone with information about the card's owners should get in touch through his website.