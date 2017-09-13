By 2018, golfers will be able to use the Loon Lake, Sask. clubhouse once again.

That's according to the provincial government that announced its plans to enter into a lease agreement and development agreement to allow for a new facility to be built.

The Loon Lake Golf Club clubhouse, which contained a pro-shop and restaurant, was destroyed by fire back on June 25.

The Loon Lake Golf Club clubhouse in better times. (Loon Lake Golf Club)

The loss came as a shock to many in the community and golf house superintendent Mik Carey.

He told CBC at the time that he learned of the blaze when firefighters woke him up on 2 a.m. CST to say the clubhouse was on fire.

The province has since said the fire was accidental.

According to its news release issued Wednesday, the cost of rebuilding the clubhouse will be covered by insurance.