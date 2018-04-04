Drinking water advisory active since 2009 among 8 lifted on Prairie First Nations

Eight drinking water advisories affecting Prairie First Nations, including one active since August 2009, were lifted last month by the federal government.

Three long-term advisories, defined as being in effect longer than one year, were lifted in Saskatchewan, according to Indian and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC).

Poundmaker First Nation's advisory had been in place since Aug. 19, 2009, Cowessess First Nation's since Feb. 15, 2017 and Red Earth Cree Nation's since June 2016. Manitoba's Pauingassi First Nation also had a long-term advisory, which had been in place since Sept. 24, 2014, lifted.

Four short-term advisories were also lifted, according to INAC. Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation and Buffalo River Dene Nation in Saskatchewan, Fox Lake Cree Nation in Manitoba and Sunchild First Nation in Alberta had all been under advisory less than a year.

There are currently 78 long-term drinking water advisories affecting reserves across the country, according to INAC's website.