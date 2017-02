Several long guns and ammunition were stolen during a break and enter Sunday morning at a business on the 1800 block of Park Street in Regina.

It happened in the early hours of the morning, police say. The suspects had fled before police arrived on scene.

Police are concerned about this theft because of the potential harm these stolen firearms can cause in the community.

They ask anyone who has information related to this incident to call the Regina police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.